Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Central Presbyterian Church 165 Charlton Avenue West Hamilton , ON

GORDON NEIL GUYATTQC LLB BA Peacefully in the early hours of Friday, April 26, 2019, Gordon found eternal rest. He is the beloved husband of Doris E. Sloan (nee Wertheim), dearly loved father of Dr. Gordon H. Guyatt and his wife Dr. Maureen Meade, father to Kenneth, loved and respected step-father of James Sloan (Val) and Wendy Lee Sloan of Calgary. Gordon was quietly proud of his three beautiful granddaughters Robyn Daly (Michael), Paige Guyatt and Claire Guyatt. He is survived by his brother Glenn Guyatt and sister-in-law Blanka Guyatt and former daughter-in-law Dr. Marielle Skinnarland. He cherished his numerous nephews and nieces - the Guyatt's of Ancaster, Toronto and Peterborough, the Woods of Dundas and the Jenkins and Boyles of Mississauga, Glen Williams and Georgetown. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. Richard Emerson Guyatt, mother Florence McPherson, his first wife Charlotte Bergman, brother Dr. John Guyatt, sister Grace Guyatt Ross (Dr. Alan Ross), sister-in-law Dr. Doris Guyatt, and brother-in-law Dr. Douglas Wertheim (Rosemary). Born and raised in Hamilton, Gordon attended Adelaide Hoodless School, H.C.C.I and McMaster University. He graduated from Osgoode Hall and was called to the bar June 29, 1949 and appointed a Q.C December 20, 1962. He carried on the practice of law in Hamilton until his retirement in December 1992 from the firm which still bears his name. Throughout his long life, Gordon quietly "served". He was a life member of the law Society of Upper Canada. He served on the board of the North Hamilton Community Health Foundation. He faithfully served Trinity Baptist Church as deacon and legal advisor until the church sadly closed its doors. A member of the East Hamilton Kiwanis Club for more than fifty-five years he served in various capacities - volunteer, President, chairman for eight years of the Kiwanis Music Festival and until his mid-eighties he walked his Kiwanis Bingo route collecting funds which supported the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton. He was a long-time supporter of McMaster University and the Hamilton Public Library where a plaque bears his name. He loved his long membership in the Thistle Club where he served as President and where his favourite "service" was on the squash court. In singles he was Ontario champion for five years and then turned to playing doubles with various partners. His last partner was R. G. 'Barney' Lawrence and together they enjoyed great success particularly in 1996 when he and Barney won the Canadian, the U.S. and the World Championships. Gordon was a classically trained pianist, and took great pleasure in duplicate bridge and walking the many Bruce Trails. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family pays great tribute to the staff of the Tulip Garden of St. Joseph's Villa. Their care and kindness is greatly appreciated and will always be remembered by all of us. If friends so desire a donation in Gordon's name, to the Salvation Army or McMaster University, George P. Gilmour Bursary Fund would be appreciated by the family. There will be a celebration of Gordon's life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church, 165 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton, ON L8P 2C8 (905-522-9098) at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon reception to follow. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019