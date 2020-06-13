|
GORDON NEIL TURRIFF Q.C. July 13, 1950 - June 3, 2020 Gordon died at home surrounded by love. He loved the law, sport, reading and, most of all, his family. He worked tirelessly for the public, the legal profession and his clients. He is the only person to have been a director of the CBA (B.C. Branch), CLE Society of B.C., B.C. Law Institute, and Law Society of B.C. (President 2009). He was author of the Annotated British Columbia Legal Profession Act, founding co-author of the British Columbia Annual Practice, and numerous articles, both scholarly and entertaining. He spoke throughout the world to promote the independence of lawyers. Gordon was an avid runner; he loved watching and playing baseball and hockey. He attended his children's every game and practice. He was a master of dad jokes. He was predeceased by his parents, Les and Mary Turriff; his sister, Judy Yeadon; and his beloved grandson, Owen Van Nostrand. He is survived and missed by his loving wife, Ellen Gerber and children, Katie Van Nostrand (Matthew Van Nostrand, Zoe, Henry and Jack), Andrew Turriff (Jacinthe Despres, Céleste) and Alex Turriff (dog Archie); his niece and nephew, Alison Barber and David Yeadon and their families; and by his many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research http://bccancerfoundation.com/GordonTurriff; Indigenous Community Legal Clinic, International Justice and Human Rights Clinic, or Rise Women's Legal Centre, all at Allard (UBC) School of Law. A gathering for his Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020