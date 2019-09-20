|
GORDON ROBERT DONALDSON August 28, 1934 - August 29, 2019 I was born in born in Vancouver, B.C. to Jessie and Dave Donaldson, my wonderful parents. My father, born in 1904, arrived in Vancouver as a very young 'new Canadian' and always insisted he was Canadian - ignoring the fact that he was born in Scotland. My mother Jessie was also a Scot, arriving in Vancouver at the end of the WWI. We had a small family, consisting of my parents and my younger brother, Wally, who being a pest when he was younger, became my closest friend in the twilight of our lives. I have been blessed with a GREAT life. As I recently told one of my granddaughters, my only regret is that I was never invited to a party at the Playboy Mansion. Other than that life has been better than I could have hoped for. Mae and I were married in 1958 and went on to become a family of five, with one son, Doug; and two daughters, Edna and Corry, who then went on to produce the most fabulous group of Grand Children a man could ask for, as well as the finest group of 'mystery trippers' a Grand-father could dream of. On the other side of my life, I graduated from Britannia High in 1952 with a superb group of East Enders, who to this day, 67 years later still have regular reunion luncheons... I guess by the time you read this I have had my last one, but I really appreciate the wonderful friendships I have had with them over the decades. After graduating from University of British Columbia in Commerce, I worked at a few places before joining WAJAX, a very small mining equipment company. Starting as an accounting clerk, in over 3 decades I was able to grow with the firm, to sales, general sales manager and finally I became VP and Gen. Manager for Western Canada, as Wajax grew to become the largest mining equipment supplier in Canada. I had a great career there, working with many outstanding people, both within the company and the industry. I will forever be grateful for the friendships I made with them. While I appreciate the numerous friends I have been blessed with over the years, it is the years I have enjoyed at our summer home on Murphy Lake with many of the Grandchildren, some of whom have gone on to build their own summer homes on the 'Donaldson compound.' They have, and continue to make life a truly wonderful thing, and I hope they continue to enjoy the lake for many years to come, as I plan on spending eternity there with my parents who have been waiting for me for the past 20+ years. I expect that 'Lexie' the latest of a long line of wonderful dogs I have been blessed with, will be joining me soon. In closing, to all those who have always insisted on having the last word... it won't work this time because, at long last the last word is mine... My closing comment is I hope you can have as wonderful and satisfying life as I have enjoyed. Bye for now Gord. At Gord's request there will be no celebration of life, as he feels that his life has been one long celebration with his family and friends.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019