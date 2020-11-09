GORDON ROBERTSON SPARKS B.A., M.A., Ph.D. 1939 - 2020 On Thursday, November 5, 2020, our beloved Gordon, surrounded by the love of his family, went to be with our Lord. Son of Jean Robertson and Dr. Balfour Beverly Sparks. Loving husband to Sandra and cherished father to Leslie (Karama) and Ian (Tara). Adoring Grandfather to Mariam and Layla. He will also be missed dearly by his little dog, Meg. Gordon spent many summers at Camp Mazinaw, in his youth, and his heart always remained at the lake. He went on to excel in track and field during his school years, setting provincial and national records for the 400 and 800 meter distances. Gordon studied to become a professor of Economics. He was honoured to get a teaching position at MIT in Cambridge Mass before joining a group of his peers doing research for the Bank of Canada. He later returned to teach at Queen's University in Kingston for 40 years - 16 of which being at Herstmonceux Castle, an international study centre for Queen's in England. He had sabbatical leaves at the University of Southampton, England, MIT, Massachusetts, and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He also wrote both a 1st and 2nd year text book for Economics used at Universities across Canada. Gordon loved to travel (with the Ilse of Iona in the Hebrides, Scotland being his favourite) but truly loved his later years at the cottage on Mazinaw Lake with his loved ones. Gordon was actively involved in his community, donating his time as much as he could for the Cloyne Historical Society, Friends of Bon Echo and his church. Due to COVID there will not be a service, but donations in Gordon's honour may be made to Land O'Lakes Emmanuel United Church, Northbrook or the Land O'Lakes Community Services, Northbrook. In the care of Hannah Funeral Home, Tamworth 613-379-2997 Online condolences at www.hannahfuneralhome.com