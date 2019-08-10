You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Gordon MCKINNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Scott Townsend MCKINNON

Gordon Scott Townsend MCKINNON Obituary
GORDON SCOTT TOWNSEND MCKINNON November 26, 1982 - July 31, 2019 It is with immense sadness that his family announces the sudden and tragic passing of Gordon (Gord) McKinnon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 36. He was the beloved husband of Kate Culver, son of Stephanie Townsend-McKinnon and the late Donald McKinnon (2012), and brother of Alexa (Adam Bussiere), Donna (Bob Rioux), Donald (Mona, nee Pelletier) and Duncan. A loving uncle to his nieces and nephews Donny, Madison, Abby and Cameron. Gord was like a son to his mother and father-in-law, Carol Hendra and Patrick Culver. Gord lived life passionately and left a legacy of what it meant to get the most out of life. Although his sudden passing leaves his family and friends heartbroken, they are thankful to have such wonderful memories of an incredible man, who did so much for so many in such a short time. Cremation has taken place and a private service has been held. A celebration of Gord's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
