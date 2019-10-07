You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
Gordon Sidney PECK


1921 - 2019
Gordon Sidney PECK Obituary
GORDON SIDNEY PECK November 14, 1921 - October 5, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Gordon S. Peck in his 98th year at Sunnybrook Veterans wing on October 5, 2019. Gordon was predeceased by his wife Marjorie of 60 years. He will be dearly missed by Susan Annand (Doug), Michael (Rosemary) and five grandchildren, Jessica Annand, Meghan Annand Johnston (Ryan), Gordon, Andrew and Thomas. When World War II started, Gordon joined the RCNVR, and talked an admiral into making him the Chief Petty Officer on HMCS Summerside where he escorted convoys from Canada to Northern Ireland. He also escorted the first wave of American troops onto Omaha Beach on D-Day. In 1947, Gordon married Marjorie, the love of his life. They had many wonderful summers at the cottage playing golf and spending time with family and friends. They also had a love of travel with many trips to Europe and one to Asia and in later years, many cruises with their children and grandchildren. After the war ended, Gordon opened Peck Jewellers in downtown Toronto and expanded it to three stores. With great pride he joined the Junior Board of Trade becoming President and organized the Grey Cup Parade, Toronto to Vancouver. Gordon was an avid sportsman playing golf, canoeing, hockey and sailing before the war.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019
