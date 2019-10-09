|
GORDON SIDNEY PECK
November 14, 1921 - October 5, 2019
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Gordon S Peck in his 98th year at Sunnybrook Veterans wing on October 5, 2019. Gordon was predeceased by his wife Marjorie of 60 years. He will be dearly missed by Susan Annand (Doug), Michael (Rosemary) and five grandchildren, Jessica Annand, Meghan Annand Johnston (Ryan), Gordon, Andrew and Thomas. When World War II started, Gordon joined the RCNVR, and talked an admiral into making him the Chief Petty Officer on HMCS Summerside where he escorted convoys from Canada to Northern Ireland. He also escorted the first wave of American troops onto Omaha Beach on D Day. In 1947 Gordon married Marjorie, the love of his life. They had many wonderful summers at the cottage playing golf and spending time with family and friends. They also had a love of travel with many trips
to Europe and one to Asia and in later years, many cruises with their children and grandchildren. After the war ended, Gordon opened Peck Jewellers in downtown Toronto and expanded it to three stores. With great pride he joined the Junior Board of Trade becoming President and organized the Grey Cup Parade Train from Toronto to Vancouver. Gordon was an avid sportsman playing golf, canoeing, hockey and sailing before the war. After VE Day, he golfed 45 days in a row to mark war's end. He was most proud of being one of the founding members of Craigleith ski club in 1957, where the family spent many enjoyable winters. In 1958 Gordon joined JJ Barnicke Ltd and was in retail development, and leasing of shopping centres until his 90s.
Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Veterans Hospital or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through
www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail on Oct. 9, 2019