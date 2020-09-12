GORDON SINCLAIR July 29, 1931- September 4, 2020 It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gordon Milton Leslie Sinclair. Surrounded by love and family, Gordon died peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 in his ninetieth year. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Lorraine (née Black). Loving father to Lesley (Mike), Barbara (Peter), Sandy (John) and Nancy (Peter). Adoring Poppa to Lauren (Jorden), Morgan (Ryan), Lyndsay, Brayden, Cameron and Brooke. Son of the late Milton Leslie Sinclair and late Annie (Condie) Sinclair. Loved and greatly missed by his surviving sister-in-law Helen Cutting (Jim) and his nieces and nephew, Cathy Little (Terry), Carolyn Milne-Smith (Doug), Michael Cutting (Martine), Leanne Tangen (Michael), Deborah Hodgins and Joanne Hodgins. Predeceased by his sisters-in law and by his brothers-in-marriage Gwen Peaker (Jim) and Kathyrn Hodgins (Philip) and his beloved niece Patricia Peaker. Missed by his cousins, extended family and friends. Gordon was admired and respected by colleagues over many years in his professional life. A graduate from Carleton University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, Gordon worked as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse and Company and then moved in 1958 to work at Massey Ferguson as Executive Assistant to the Vice-President of Finance. In 1961, he became Executive Vice-President of Pargas Limited in Canada and in 1963 moved to the United States as Treasurer and Controller of the parent company. From 1969-1976 he served as the Assistant Deputy Minister for Canada Post where he worked on the early stages of crown corporation development and the design and implementation of postal codes; the negotiation of new transport agreements to put international surface mail onto aircraft, labour negotiations and revamped postal truck fleets and operations. From 1976-1982 he served as the Marine Administrator (Assistant Deputy Minister) for Transport Canada, responsible for the Canadian Coast Guard, all Canadian public harbours, the National Harbours board, harbour commissions and the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority. From 1982-1985 he was the Air Administrator (Assistant Deputy Minister) for Transport Canada responsible for the safety regulation of aviation in Canada for all Transport Canada airports, and the operation of air navigation and air traffic control. From 1985 to his retirement in 1994, he was the President and C.E.O of the Air Transport Association of Canada (ATAC), an industry association comprised of major airline carriers, charter operators, helicopter operators, flight training schools, airline manufacturers and suppliers, to deal with the government on matters relating to flight operations, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control and airport operations. Although Gordon had a rewarding career his true legacy is as an adored patriarch. Gordon was devoted and fulfilled by his love for his wife, children and grandchildren. With his unflinching expression and brilliant blue eyes he could calmly stare down the challenges of his four rambunctious daughters as they grew up. In turn, he provided his entire extended family with warmth, humour and a strong selfless moral compass. He was a man of integrity and "a true gentleman of his era". Gordon made enduring relationships with his genuine interest in people and what they were doing. It is also his keen ability to listen, generosity with his time and willingness to help others that will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care Gordon received at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute over the years and to the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice in his final days. A special thank you to Dr. Heather Mills, Dr. Luc Beauschene and Dr. Alan Tinmouth for their superb care over the years, to Dr. Lisa Cross and the palliative care team and the staff at Carlingwood Retirement Community. In memoriam and in lieu of flowers, donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and/or the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family celebration of Gordon's life will be held at Cole Funeral Services followed by interment burial at Pinecrest Cemetery. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at a later date when Covid restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be made at www.colefuneralservices.com