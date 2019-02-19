GORDON SMITH RAMSAY Gordon passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, after a wonderful 95 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend, Virginia and his brother, Alexander Dow. Dear father of Ted (Mary), David (Kathryn), Grant (Magdalena), and Bruce (Hajnalka). Proud grandpa to Alanna (Robert), Carolyn (Greg), Jennifer, Carla, Jessica, Michael, John, Virginia, and William, and great-grandpa to Elizabeth, Jason, Ainsley, Dane and Lauren. Gord was the younger son of Alexander and Catherine Ramsay of Arbroath, Scotland, and was born in Winnipeg on November 27, 1923. As a teenager, Gord spent countless hours at the YMCA, where he excelled in gymnastics, swimming and diving. He completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Manitoba, where he was president of the athletic association. Upon graduation Gord joined Great-West Life Assurance Company where he met and then married Ginny. Most of Gord's working life, however, was spent with the YMCA, where between 1954 and 1979 he enjoyed a highly successful career which took him and his family from Winnipeg, to Kingston, Jamaica and finally Toronto, and saw him visit many countries around the world in his role as Director of International Development. In 1979 Gord was appointed the National Director of Save the Children Canada, which he led passionately for 10 years until his retirement in 1989. While he loved his career, Gord always maintained that his greatest joys were the times spent with his family and his many friends. He enjoyed golf, curling, tennis, and playing bridge, and was a lifelong member of the United Church. Gord was treasured for his wisdom, unflagging optimism, and deep and genuine interest in his fellow man. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Amica at Swan Lake as well as his home care providers for the dignity, respect and kindness shown to him in his final years where, while his trademark boundless energy may have faded, his kindness and sense of humor prevailed to the end. Friends and family are invited to Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham) for visitation on Monday, February 25 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and to the memorial service on Tuesday, February 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019