GORDON STANLEY ECKERSLEY
September 6, 1934 - October 7, 2019

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gordon Stanley Eckersley at his home, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the age of 85. Loving husband of Josephine Bryant, father of Bill (Kareen) of Mississauga and Susan of Whistler, B.C. Step-father to David and Michael (Nikki) Stroh of Toronto. Grandfather to Charlotte and Colton, and step-grandfather to Oliver and Jaime. Gordon was born and lived most of his life in Etobicoke where he established his Real Estate Brokerage and was recently recognized for his 50-year membership. He worked up until his death. A long-time member of the Weston Golf and Country Club, he scored many bonspiel wins during the 60's through the 80's, and enjoyed business and weekend golf. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery: 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a future date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Gordon may be made online to the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario: www.CanadaHelps.org Condolences may be given online at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail on Oct. 12, 2019
