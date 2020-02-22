|
GORDON WILLIAM MACDONALD, P.Eng. April 24, 1923 - February 17, 2020 After a very rich, full life, Gord passed away peacefully at Lisaard Hospice in Cambridge. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorna (April 1, 2015). He leaves an amazing legacy of hard work, laughter, travels, creativity, love of the cottage and sailing, lifelong volunteering, and jokes?!? Preserving his wonderful spirit are son Richard (Karen), and three grandchildren: Shelley (Darcy), Greg (Melissa) with great-granddaughters Hailey and Shayla, and Mike (Jenn), all of Calgary. He will be fondly missed by his daughter Heather (Ted) Wakeling of Waterloo and the extended Wakeling family (including five great-grandchildren), and Shirley Thomson and family. Condolences for the family and donations to Lisaard Hospice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, Waterloo by calling 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020