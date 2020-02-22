You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445

Gordon William MACDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon William MACDONALD Obituary
GORDON WILLIAM MACDONALD, P.Eng. April 24, 1923 - February 17, 2020 After a very rich, full life, Gord passed away peacefully at Lisaard Hospice in Cambridge. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorna (April 1, 2015). He leaves an amazing legacy of hard work, laughter, travels, creativity, love of the cottage and sailing, lifelong volunteering, and jokes?!? Preserving his wonderful spirit are son Richard (Karen), and three grandchildren: Shelley (Darcy), Greg (Melissa) with great-granddaughters Hailey and Shayla, and Mike (Jenn), all of Calgary. He will be fondly missed by his daughter Heather (Ted) Wakeling of Waterloo and the extended Wakeling family (including five great-grandchildren), and Shirley Thomson and family. Condolences for the family and donations to Lisaard Hospice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, Waterloo by calling 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -