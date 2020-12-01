GORDON WILLIAM MITCHELL 1925 - 2020 Passed away on Tuesday, November 24th at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Predeceased by his parents Isobel (Isaac) and Gordon Mitchell and his sister Joan Remole (Arn). Survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 73 years, Beverley Anne (Barbour); his four children David (Heather), Cathy Mullowney (Rick), Steven (Mona), and Bruce (Ann); his nine grandchildren Blake (Jennifer), Bryce (Josée), Andrée (Corby), Marc (Zoë), Christine (Tyhe), Christiane (Graham), Erin (Dave), Laure and Hannah and by his twenty precious great-grandchildren Nicholas, Luc, Jaxxon, Brooklyn, Fabien, Christopher, Juliette, Elyse, Noah, Emmanuelle, Maeve, Alexandra, Celeste, Henley, Wyatt, Halia, Marcus, Rose, Kieran and Liam. Gord lived an adventurous early life between home base in Toronto and various remote communities in northern Ontario where his father supervised major construction projects. Two formative years were spent at Abitibi Canyon just south of Hudson Bay. In Toronto Gord attended four elementary schools and Lawrence Park Collegiate. At age 15 Gord met the love of his life, Beverley Anne Barbour. Seven years later they were married. Eighty years later they celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. Gord and 'Annie' shared a lifetime of love, respect and happiness. They were an inspiration to us all. Four days after turning 18 Gord enlisted with the RCAF during WWII. He trained in wireless and was posted to #164 Squadron of the Eastern Air Command. After the war Gord enrolled in electrical engineering at the University of Toronto. He graduated in 1949 having become a husband and father in the meantime. A man of unshakeable loyalty, Gord spent his entire 40 year professional career with Canadian Westinghouse where he was a highly valued engineer and project manager. Gord treasured good times with family and friends while fishing, sailing, skiing, golfing and playing bridge at Big Bay Point, Lake Opeongo and Tollerton Ave in Willowdale. A private and restricted family gathering is planned for Thursday, December 3rd at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.



