GRACE ANNE VERONICA CANAVAN Born in Glasgow, July 1, 1938, recently died peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, James "Harry" Canavan at Providence Healthcare, March 22, 2019. Grace, known as Nana to her six grandchildren, Spencer, Hayden, Fraser, Kaelaryae, Olivia and Liam, celebrated life with immense joy every single day. Through her deep abiding faith, Grace taught the rosary to hundreds of children, educated as well as advocated for special needs children and led the Catholic Women's League. We love you with all our hearts and will miss you but are at peace knowing you are with God. Grace is survived by her five children, Joseph, Patrick, Mary, John, and Rosemary. A celebration of life mass will take place March 28th, 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 2210 Lawrence Avenue E., Scarborough. We invite you to join us for a reception immediately following at St. Lawrence Hall. We are truly grateful for the excellent care Grace received at Providence Healthcare. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019