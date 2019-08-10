You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church
50 Erb Street W.
Waterloo, ON
View Map
GRACE AYRE DENGIS (née Taylor) Of Waterloo passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Gord who predeceased her in 2002. Loving mother of Hart Drew (Sharon), Cheryll Drew and Sue Simpson (Mike). Dearly missed by Gord's children Carol Dengis and Mike Dengis (Jan). Loving Grama to Jeremy Drew (Carrilee), Ashley Drew Pitchuck, Leah Dengis (Maria), Cyd Giddings (Seth), Greg Simpson (Lauren), Jamye Troy (Matt) and Kevin Simpson. Predeceased by granddaughter Lauren Dengis. Great grandmother of eight. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Shirley Taylor. Predeceased by brother Bill Taylor.Dearly loved friend of Mary Willoughby for over 75 years. Grace loved her family, friends and life with a passion. She enjoyed golf, bridge and curling for many years and was a member of Westmount Golf and Country Club and Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church. Grace was a dedicated volunteer at her church and for a number of charities and causes. Many thanks to the staff at Luther Village on the Park, Golden Years and Parkwood Mennonite Home for their amazing care and compassion over the past eight years. Grace has been reunited with her true love, Gord, and they are dancing together again! The Dengis family will receive relatives and friends at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church, 50 Erb Street W., Waterloo on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. with a reception to follow. In memory of Grace, donations to the Waterloo Region Family Network or the Grand River Hospital Mental Health Music Therapy Program would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
