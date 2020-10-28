GRACE LEUNG LEE CHI HUNG 1932 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Grace, who died peacefully in Hong Kong, on Thursday, October 22, 2020. In 2020, after surgery and target therapy clearing the colon cancer that was originally diagnosed in late 2019, the cancer returned in August. Grace passed on with sons, James and Michael by her side. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Wing Huen Leung, and survived by her sister, Chi Ming; her eldest son, James with his wife, Judyth; her second son, Michael with his wife, Daphne; and her grandchildren, Wesley and Sydney. We love you Grace and will always have you in our hearts and minds. A Memorial Service in honour of Grace will be held at Methodist International Church in Hong Kong, at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, November 2nd. Flowers are respectfully declined; however, memorial donations may be made in Grace's name to: The Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society
at https://www.hkacs.org.hk
or The Canadian Cancer Society
at http://support.cancer.ca/goto/graceleungleechihung
.