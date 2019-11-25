|
GRACE DORIS MUNCASTER(Rodwell) 1934 - 2019 Grace passed away peacefully and comfortably at home in Toronto on November 18th. She is survived by her sons Bob (Leanne), Bernie (Michelle), her five grandchildren Matthew, Graham and Emma and Craig and Sean, her sister, Bernice Lepper and also by her nephew and five nieces , Rick Rodwell, Peggy Guay and Wendy Barlow and Cathy Hitchcock, Peggy Lepper and Pat Lepper. She was predeceased by her parents, Jennie and Richard Rodwell and her siblings Jennie Barlow and Thomas Rodwell, as well as daughter-in-law Diana Rankin. Grace grew up in downtown Toronto and attended Brant Street Public School and Jarvis Collegiate. She then pursued a nursing career, graduating from Sudbury's St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in 1955 and obtaining a Certificate in Operating Room Technique from Cook County School of Nursing in Chicago in 1957. Following her training, Grace performed surgical room nursing in hospitals in Sudbury for a number of years. Grace then focused on what gave her the greatest joy and meaning--raising her two sons, being intimately involved in the lives of her nieces and nephew and more recently dedicating herself to her five grandchildren. In particular, Grandma Grace was instrumental in raising and helping Matthew, Graham and Emma after they lost their mother, in 2006. Craig and Sean also had the benefit of many wonderful times with Grandma sharing her love of travel. Grace did everything in her life with great energy, focus and determination. She combined those qualities with kindness and nurturing as a parent, aunt and grandparent. Grace had many close and life-long friends (and the children of those friends). She visited them frequently. Always closely followed by her miniature dachshunds, Grace would pretty much always arrive with her signature bran muffins, port jelly and chicken liver pate. Once her sons reached high school age, Grace focused more of her passion for service outside the home. She obtained a Bachelor of Independent Studies from Waterloo University in 1978 and a Masters in Organizational Development/ Counselling from Goddard College in Vermont in 1979. Her volunteer life then began in earnest. She was on the Board of Directors of each of St. Christopher House, Central Neighbourhood House and the Canadian Cancer Society, an Executive of the Toronto Association of Neighbourhood Services and was extremely involved in the Meals on Wheels Program. Grace was also a Master Gardener tour guide at Edwards Gardens for 15 years. Grace was an adventuresome traveller who visited all seven continents (including Antarctica) before many of her destinations were commonly accessible. Always active and in excellent physical condition, Grace was a tireless swimmer and walker as well as a practitioner of Tai Chi. Many of her good friends and family were with her at Caledon Ski Club every Wednesday and Saturday during the ski season. Grace dealt with the journey of dementia with dignity and, true to her name, grace. Her inherent character was apparent even in the late stages of the disease, when she would constantly compliment and ask after other residents and the staff where she resided. Grace's family is grateful for the incredibly compassionate care she received at the Leaside Retirement Residence - particularly once she was resident on the second floor. We also thank Danuta Sinclair for her devotion and attention to Grace's needs in her later stages. A Celebration of Life has been planned at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 26 Delisle Ave., Toronto, on Saturday December 28th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be directed to St. Christopher House, Toronto or Hope for Dementia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019