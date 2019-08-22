You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Lawn Cemetery
2845 Bloor St W
Etobicoke, ON
Grace Inaam Bachir HISHON


1949 - 2019
GRACE INAAM BACHIR HISHON April 22, 1949 - August 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Grace Inaam Bachir Hishon. Grace passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 19, 2019, at Baycrest Palliative Centre. Loving daughter to John Hanna (deceased) and Najla Bachir, Grace is predeceased by her husband Brian Hishon. Devoted mother to Kelley (Mark) and Riel. Loving sister to George (Ayesha), Anissa (Barry), Salah (Jacob) and Ziad (Rima). Adoring Taita, grandma to Owen, Timmy and Hannah. Loving aunt to Jonathan, Nicholas, Ameel, Aliya, Ivy, John and Christopher. Grace will be fondly remembered by sister in-law Pat (Rick), brother in-law Doug (Sheila) and sister-in-law Judi (Wally) and their families. Grace was born in Lebanon and immigrated to Canada with the family as a teenager. She made several trips back home to connect with family and friends and will be sadly missed and mourned by her family and friends in Lebanon. Grace fought a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for the past 10 years with dignity. It broke our hearts to see this awful disease rob her of her bodily functions bit by bit. She was very brave and endured all without complaint. Grace had a wicked sense of humour. She loved working with people and was entrepreneurial. She opened one of the first health food/ nutrition stores in Oakville and spent the last 25 years as a successful real estate agent in Toronto West. Her clients became lifelong friends. Grace will be sadly missed and fondly remembered for her love and dedication to her family and friends. She will always be in our hearts. Our heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care team at Baycrest for their excellent care and support of our family, to Dr. Zive, Dr. Crispino and Dr. Marras, and to her wonderful caregivers, Noraly, Ann, Edna and Nida Caringal. Visitation: Sunday, August 25th from 3-6 p.m. Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St W, Toronto ON M6S 1P4 Funeral and burial: Monday, August 26th at 11 a.m. Park Lawn Cemetery 2845 Bloor St W, Etobicoke, ON M8X 1A6
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2019
