|
|
GRACE LOUISE WICHT (née Sheridan) Passed peacefully on July 19, 2020 at the age of 87 in the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Loving wife of Rudi Wicht. Cherished Aunt to Michael (Wendy) Boyer, Peter (Diane) Boyer, John (Catherine) Sheridan and Cynthia Arrigo. Much loved by her great and great-great-nephews and nieces. Fondly remembered by her family in Germany. A visitation will be held at McEachnie Funeral home, 28 Old Kingston Rd, Ajax on Monday July 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church (1148 Finch Ave, Pickering) at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at: www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020