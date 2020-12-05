GRACE CHESLEY CHANDLER MCMURRAY (nee BUCK) November 30, 2020 Amazing Grace died November 30, 2020 at the age of 100. Born and brought up in Sydney, Cape Breton Island, she was one of five sisters including her beloved identical twin sister Eleanor. At the age of nineteen Mum ventured to Halifax to work as the assistant to the Crown Prosecutor. She loved her work but what gave her the most joy was singing with her trio The Three Debs, on CBC's weekly concert series, Rendez-vous and Rythmn. In 1941, Grace met her own Golden Boy, Leonard Denison McMurray, while he was serving in the Navy. Mum's sisters and their husbands immediately made him an Honorary Maritimer. Singing, bridge, lobster feeds and walks along the beach were all part of their many reunions. Following the war they settled in Winnipeg where Mum was welcomed by many who became life long friends. Her move to the Prairies never weakened her love for the ocean and swimming. There she fell in love with Lake of the Woods, her new watering hole. She was a postive person, an avid reader with an inquiring mind who loved a good conversation. She never lost her joy for singing. In Wpg she joined many choirs. Her vibrant personality and pitch perfect mezzo-alto voice were always welcomed. GG, as she was known to her family and friends, both young and old, left a legacy of four children, Barbara Kirk (Brian), Shanly Donahue (Jack) Douglas McMurray (Jola) and Suzanne McMurray; seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, who all adored her! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Grace and Leonard McMurray Fund at the Winnpeg Foundation, #1350 - 1 Lombard Avenue Winnipeg, MB R3B 0X3 Gracie sang 'Song for the Mira' up to the last few days of her remarkable life.



