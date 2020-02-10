You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
GRACE MORGAN LLOYDIn loving memory of Grace Morgan Lloyd who left us unexpectedly on February 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of Chris Lloyd and Lynn Korbak, sister of Chip Lloyd, granddaughter of Ida Lloyd and the deceased Peter Lloyd, and Russ and Linda Korbak. She will be missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.Grace was funny, genuine and vivacious. We will always remember her infectious smile and her sweet, giving nature. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed but her bright, shining light will forever live in our hearts.When you think of Grace, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Carry her joy in your hearts and embrace every moment of life fully. In honour of Grace, donations to the Grace Lloyd Memorial Fund at YMCA Camp Wankita would be greatly appreciated. Grace loved her summers at camp and we want to share that joy. Donations can be made at http://www.ymcahbb.ca/Wanakita/Donate-today. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
