GRACE PATRICIA CAMERON (née West) Pat passed away peacefully at her own home in Dundas on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 90. Pat leaves behind her husband of 65 years Gordon, 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mom will always be remembered with love by her children Brian (Pat), Bruce (Annie), Jane Rowan (Patrick) and Sarah. She was a devoted Nanna to grandchildren Geoffrey (Lita), Blair (Rachel), Layla, Ben, Islay, Desi, Maeve, and great-grandchildren Clara, Maxwell, Esme and Theodore. She remembered every birthday and every anniversary with a card received in the mail handwritten in her exquisite and unmistakeable cursive penmanship. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Grace (Kent) West, stepmother Marjorie West, and brothers John and Bill West. She was born in Toronto on May 23, 1928. After their marriage on June 13, 1953, she and Gord raised their family in Hamilton before she returned to work as an Occupational Therapist at Henderson Hospital. Upon their retirement they moved to Dundas where she nurtured a large network of friends and extended family. She loved playing bridge, quilting, music and theatre. Pat and Gord enjoyed travelling, camping at Killarney, and visiting the family's 'Pond'. It gave her great joy to create hand-crafted gifts for the family she loved. A private family service and burial has been held. If desired, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Royal Botanical Gardens. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
