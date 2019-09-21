You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton Waterfront Trust, HWT Centre
57 Discovery Drive
Hamilton, ON
View Map
Grace Patricia LYONS Obituary
GRACE PATRICIA LYONS (nee Waterston) Peacefully, after a long and full life, on September 10, 2019, in Hamilton, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Dorothy (Longworth) Waterston; her siblings, Joan (Ross Ritchie), Douglas (Elizabeth), Thomas (Patricia), and John (Dodie); and by her beloved daughter, Ann Lyons Greenwald. Loving mother of Joan Heavenrich, Jill Lyons, Tom Lyons, and Jim Lyons; mother-in-law of Barry Greenwald and Alan Heavenrich; and devoted and proud grandmother of Max and Zoë Greenwald and Miriam, Sam, and Ben Heavenrich. She will be missed by extended family, many nieces and nephews, friends, neighbours, and former colleagues. Affectionately known as Tria by family, Patricia also answered to Trish, Pat, and Granny. Born April 15, 1928 in Montreal and raised in Westmount, she worked summers as a farmerette in the Ontario Farm Service Force during the Second World War, graduated from McGill University's MacDonald College in 1949 with a B.Sc. in agriculture, and became an active and long-standing member of the University Women's Club. She married Leslie Lyons (deceased) in 1951 and raised her family in Sault Ste. Marie (with summers in Clova, Quebec and Chalk River and Chatsworth, Ontario). The Lyons family was part of the original group of Soo "bug lab" people who developed the Broken Quarter cottage property on the north channel of Lake Huron; the cottage and its community of neighbours and old and new friends were a continuing source of peace and cheer for her. In 1971, a year after moving to Dundas, Ontario, Patricia joined the McMaster University Medical Centre's cytogenetics lab, where she worked until 1993 with colleagues who treasured her kindness and diligence. After retiring, she travelled with friends, summered at the cottage, played bridge and hiked and cross-country skiied with the McMaster University Women's Club, and adored being a granny to her five grandchildren. She was tireless in caring for her sister Joan in Joan's last years, and for her daughter Ann in Ann's last years. She took great pleasure in being part of a family, whether immediate or ancestral, far-flung or nearby; she glowed with pride at everyone's paths in life, as if she walked with them, applauded their achievements, and grieved for their stumbles and turnings. Her warmth, gentleness, and honesty were inspiring and will not be forgotten. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Hamilton Waterfront Trust, HWT Centre, 57 Discovery Drive, Hamilton, ON. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
