GRACE WURTELE GILLIS January 21, 1922 - January 17, 2020 Grace Rhona Wurtele Gillis C.M. Surrounded By the love and care of her family in her final days. Predeceased by her son, Christopher Wurtele Gillis. Survived by her Identical twin sister Isabella Rhoda Wurtele Eaves C.M. Her children; Margie Gillis O.C., C.Q., Nancy Gillis (Henrik ), Jere Gillis, Her grandchildren: Kristina Andersen Turner (Ian), Benjamin Gillis, Angela Gillis, Katie O'Brien, and her great grandchildren: Henry Turner, and William Bishop. Rhona excelled in all sports, famous for alpine skiing, represented Canada at the 1948 Olympics. Inducted into four Ski Halls of Fame in Canada and the USA. Devoted to both Penguin and Twinski Club (co founder). She advocated for Women in Sports. Everyone benefited from her infectious enthusiasm to "get out and enjoy the day". She loved the Arts, and Nature. A book about The Wurtele Twins, is aptly titled "No Limits". "Celebration of Life" will take place June 6, 2020, 1 p.m., when her flowers will be blooming, St Mark's Church, Acton Vale, Quebec. Rhona requested donations be made to The Margie Gillis Dance Foundation 'St Mark's Art Project'.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020