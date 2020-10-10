GRAHAM THOMAS ARMSTRONG October 10, 1937 - October 2, 2020 Lovingly remembered for his exuberance by his wife, Holly; children, Susan, Jeff, Michelle, Garth, and Emmett and their spouses; seven grandchildren and all extended family and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten by us all. "Invictus maneo" - I remain unvanquished! A celebration of Graham's life will be organised at a later date in Australia. More information can be viewed at MyKeeper.com
(search Graham Armstrong). Your thoughts, stories, and photos are most welcome and will be cherished.