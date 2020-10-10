You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Graham ARMSTRONG
GRAHAM THOMAS ARMSTRONG October 10, 1937 - October 2, 2020 Lovingly remembered for his exuberance by his wife, Holly; children, Susan, Jeff, Michelle, Garth, and Emmett and their spouses; seven grandchildren and all extended family and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten by us all. "Invictus maneo" - I remain unvanquished! A celebration of Graham's life will be organised at a later date in Australia. More information can be viewed at MyKeeper.com (search Graham Armstrong). Your thoughts, stories, and photos are most welcome and will be cherished.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
