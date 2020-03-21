|
GRAHAM CURRIE CREELMAN Born June 22, 1935 to Rev. Currie and Margaret Creelman. Beloved husband and best friend of Lois Creelman (Carson). Loving father of Sharon, Anne Forsey (Stephen), Susan, and Ian. Doting grandfather (Pappy) to Laura, Carolyn, and Alison Forsey, and Alex Sesto. Graham attended both public and high school in Weston, Ontario, and graduated from Carleton University in Ottawa in 1957. After their wedding, Lois and Graham moved to Lakefield, Walkerton, and then King City where Graham taught high school before finally settling in Aurora. Graham later became a stock broker with Bongard Leslie and then Jones Gable in Toronto. A career he loved, which he dedicated himself to for close to 50 years. A celebration of Graham's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre or Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated by the family. Words of condolence can be made online via Thompsons Funeral Home in Aurora.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020