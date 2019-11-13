You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wartman Funeral Home - Kingston Chapel - Kingston
980 Collins Bay Road
Kingston, ON K7M 5H2
(613) 634-3722
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts
390 King Street West
Kingston, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham SIRMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Farrell SIRMAN


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Graham Farrell SIRMAN Obituary
GRAHAM FARRELL SIRMAN, BA, MBA, LLB, LLM October 11, 1963 - November 8, 2019 Cherished husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and uncle, Graham died unexpectedly and tragically while hiking to the family cottage with his inseparable companion, his Landseer Newfoundland dog, Murphy. Graham will be forever cherished by his devoted wife Allison, his sons William and Thomas, his sisters Lindsay and Hilary (Haig), and his parents Carol and Bill. He was a dear brother-in-law of Jill and Steve Conway, Debbie and Al Garrison, Clint and Susan Bowles, and Becky and Pete Moslinger. He was a beloved nephew, cousin and uncle to all in his extended Bowles and Sirman families. A graduate of Napanee District Secondary School, Queen's University, St. Mary's University, Western University and Osgoode Hall, Graham practiced law for three years in Toronto before opening his own litigation practice in Kingston, Ontario, in 2002. He was an accomplished intercollegiate and junior hockey player and his passion for the sport is surpassed by few. Graham loved every minute of his involvement variously as a player, coach, General Manager and scout. He was an ardent reader of newspapers and books, particularly history and sports. His greatest passion, however, was his family. Graham supported, loved, and was fiercely protective of Allison, William and Thomas in all aspects of their lives. He was constantly in arenas, watching his sons play across North America and Europe. Graham was modest about his own considerable accomplishments, but revelled in celebrating Thomas and William's academic and athletic successes. He loved to spend hours talking with them to help map out their futures. Graham truly valued his many friends. He was unwaveringly loyal and happily made himself available to friends and their families at a moments notice. Graham's life revolved around his family and friends and his death leaves an enormous void in our lives. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts, (390 King Street West in Kingston) at 11:30 a.m., following the service a reception will be held in the lobby. A contribution to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in Graham's name, by those who wish, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements in the care of Wartman Funeral Home - Kingston Chapel Online condolences and donations at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -