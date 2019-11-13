|
|
GRAHAM FARRELL SIRMAN, BA, MBA, LLB, LLM October 11, 1963 - November 8, 2019 Cherished husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and uncle, Graham died unexpectedly and tragically while hiking to the family cottage with his inseparable companion, his Landseer Newfoundland dog, Murphy. Graham will be forever cherished by his devoted wife Allison, his sons William and Thomas, his sisters Lindsay and Hilary (Haig), and his parents Carol and Bill. He was a dear brother-in-law of Jill and Steve Conway, Debbie and Al Garrison, Clint and Susan Bowles, and Becky and Pete Moslinger. He was a beloved nephew, cousin and uncle to all in his extended Bowles and Sirman families. A graduate of Napanee District Secondary School, Queen's University, St. Mary's University, Western University and Osgoode Hall, Graham practiced law for three years in Toronto before opening his own litigation practice in Kingston, Ontario, in 2002. He was an accomplished intercollegiate and junior hockey player and his passion for the sport is surpassed by few. Graham loved every minute of his involvement variously as a player, coach, General Manager and scout. He was an ardent reader of newspapers and books, particularly history and sports. His greatest passion, however, was his family. Graham supported, loved, and was fiercely protective of Allison, William and Thomas in all aspects of their lives. He was constantly in arenas, watching his sons play across North America and Europe. Graham was modest about his own considerable accomplishments, but revelled in celebrating Thomas and William's academic and athletic successes. He loved to spend hours talking with them to help map out their futures. Graham truly valued his many friends. He was unwaveringly loyal and happily made himself available to friends and their families at a moments notice. Graham's life revolved around his family and friends and his death leaves an enormous void in our lives. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts, (390 King Street West in Kingston) at 11:30 a.m., following the service a reception will be held in the lobby. A contribution to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in Graham's name, by those who wish, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements in the care of Wartman Funeral Home - Kingston Chapel Online condolences and donations at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019