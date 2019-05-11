You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Services
280 Beechwood Ave
Ottawa, ON K1M 8E2
613-741-9530
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham GOODERHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham GOODERHAM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Graham GOODERHAM Obituary
GRAHAM GOODERHAM February 5, 1990-April 24, 2019 Son of Adam and Amélie, brother to Elizabeth, David and Tinah, uncle to Esmée and JoJo, nephew and cousin to many, friend to all. Graham lived almost all his life in Ottawa. He graduated from Lisgar Collegiate where he forged great friendships and helped lead the boys basketball team to victory in the City Championships of 2007. After two years at Dalhousie University studying political science, Graham returned to Ottawa to join the family renovation and construction business. He was completing his Red Seal apprenticeship for carpentry at Algonquin College. He was a brilliant political observer and voracious reader whose keen intelligence was surpassed only by his gentle kindness. He died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism, reminding us to be good to each other always. His family invites all who grieve to celebrate him on Sunday, May 26th at 5:00 p.m. in the Sacred Space at the Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa. You can also honour him with a donation to First Book Canada and by sitting down for a good read.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now