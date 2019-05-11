GRAHAM GOODERHAM February 5, 1990-April 24, 2019 Son of Adam and Amélie, brother to Elizabeth, David and Tinah, uncle to Esmée and JoJo, nephew and cousin to many, friend to all. Graham lived almost all his life in Ottawa. He graduated from Lisgar Collegiate where he forged great friendships and helped lead the boys basketball team to victory in the City Championships of 2007. After two years at Dalhousie University studying political science, Graham returned to Ottawa to join the family renovation and construction business. He was completing his Red Seal apprenticeship for carpentry at Algonquin College. He was a brilliant political observer and voracious reader whose keen intelligence was surpassed only by his gentle kindness. He died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism, reminding us to be good to each other always. His family invites all who grieve to celebrate him on Sunday, May 26th at 5:00 p.m. in the Sacred Space at the Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa. You can also honour him with a donation to First Book Canada and by sitting down for a good read. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019