Graham LEE-WHITING
GRAHAM LEE-WHITING Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, Ontario at the age of 94. Predeceased by his dear wife Dr. Brenda Lee-Whiting and his parents George and Florence Whiting. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Thomas Wilson (the late Phyllis Wilson), and nephews and niece Tim, Terry, Ron and Susan along with all his great nieces and nephews (Chris, Keli, Tom, Rob, Jim, Matthew, Kate, Jesse, Leah) and many great-great nieces and nephews, along with his dear cousins and friends. As well, Graham was very fortunate to have caregivers, Sheila, Carolyn, Mary Ellen, Sunary, Heike and Frank, who in his last years and final days were of great comfort. A private family funeral was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario on Monday, November 30, 2020. Interment of cremated remains will be held at a later date in the Abitibi Cemetery, Iroquois Falls. In memory of Graham, donations made to the Society for the Preservation of Canada's Nuclear Heritage info@nuclearheritage of would be appreciated.. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfunerlahome.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
