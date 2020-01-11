|
GRAHAM McTAVISH WATT Born February 6, 1934 in Montreal, died December 23, 2019 in his sweet little Sackville. He was a man of many gifts, among them his ability to see the best in people and to spread joy wherever he went. His legacy of love is left with his wife, Jacinthe Beauchamp, and his children, Kate (François Leblanc), Alexander, Thomas, Emily, and Cecilia, as well as his grandchildren. He was known and loved by his extended family and friends for his humour, curiosity and generosity. A feral mind recognized in Canadian Who's Who for his advertising and writing brilliance, he was a frequent contributor of articles on the state of advertising, Canadian juror at the Cannes World Advertising Film Festival, writer and creator of a 5-part PBS series on cross-country skiing, co-winner of countless awards for TV, radio and print advertising, as well as being a recipient of the Fritz Spiess Award for lifetime contribution to television advertising. A lifelong lover of skiing and sailing, he singlehandedly built a twenty-ton three-masted schooner. Strong and passionate until the end, a life well lived. He was surrounded by the care and love of the Sackville community, the Extra-mural Program staff and nurses and doctors of the Sackville Memorial Hospital to whom the family is profoundly grateful. A memorial service will be held at the Mount Allison University Chapel in Sackville on January 26, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Reverend John Perkin officiating, followed by a reception at the Black Duck Café for family and close friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell's Funeral Home, 89 Bridge Street, Sackville, N.B. (364-8188). In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Sackville Memorial Hospital Foundation or Hospice Southeast New Brunswick. On-line condolences & sharing of memories may be forwarded to the family through the website www.campbellsfuneralhome.com or by visiting the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020