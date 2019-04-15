DR. GRANT BIRD March 13, 1927 - April 12, 2019 Grant Sutton Bird passed on Friday April 12, 2019 at the age of 92 at Wyndham Manor in Oakville Ontario. Grant was born on March 13, 1927 in Oshawa, Ontario, later pursuing a career as a medical doctor (Radiologist) at the former Wellesley Hospital in Toronto. Although he loved his role as doctor, his real passion was his family: He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Barbara. He was a terrific and loving Dad to his five children, Diana, Grant (late), Susan (Willmott), David (Lesley Ryan), Ian (late). Grant adored being 'Grandpa' to Brian, Shannon, Kelly, Morgan and Lindsey. A special thank you to the staff at Wyndham Manor for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Please join Grant's family for a funeral service on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road W. (1 block east of Kerr St.) in Oakville, Ontario. A private family burial has taken place. Donations in memory of Grant to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada (The Canadian Dementia Priority Setting Partnership Study) would be appreciated. Please see oakviewfuneral.ca to offer online condolences, and to find a link for donations. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019