GRANT HUGH STEWART LINDSAY March 4, 1936 - October 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Oakville after a prolonged battle with cancer. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Margaret (née Kennedy) and Rolph Grant. Hugh will be remembered as someone who loved his family and loved a good scotch. He will be sorely missed. Hugh is survived by his children Victoria (Ted) and Stewart (Ewa), grandchildren Christopher, Adam, Alexander (Sylvia), Madeline, James and brothers Rolly and David.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
