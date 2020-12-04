GRANVILLE H. NICKERSON, M.D. Peacefully on November 22, 2020, at Delmanor Wynford, aged 98. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Louise, two of his six children, Nick and Sarah, his brother Ron, and his sisters, Jean and Dorothy, he is survived by four children: Kate Nickerson, David Reid, Marnie Marler and Janet Reid, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and his sister Mary, aged 102. Nick, as he was known by his friends and family, was born at Clark's Harbour, Cape Sable Island, N.S. on September 11, 1922, where his father and uncles were engaged in the fish processing business, under the name Nickerson Bros. That business and its owners and their families moved to Liverpool, N.S. in 1923, where they carried on the business for many years, until it was sold to National Sea Products. Granville attended Acadia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1942, following which he attended medical school at McGill University, graduating in 1945 and beginning a distinguished career in pediatrics and education in Montreal, including an appointment as a teaching fellow at Harvard University and twenty-five years of continuous post-graduate teaching at McGill University. He pioneered the successful treatment of children with tubercular meningitis, a previously fatal disease in children, and served as a physician at the Montreal Children's Hospital and Pediatrician-in-Chief at the Royal Victoria Hospital. He was also a consultant to the Montreal Neurological Institute and a part-time medical health officer to the Town of Mount Royal, where he initiated many valuable health programs. In 1946, Granville married Mildred Barnwell Belser of Columbia, South Carolina, who was a fellow student at McGill and with whom he raised his first three children. He married Mary Louise Reid in 1967. Dr. Nickerson devoted his life to his family, his community and his church. He was a reserve member of the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps (1944-1945) and a member of the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve (1950-1953). He served as a Councillor for the Town of Mount Royal, was an elder of the United Church of Canada and sang in church choirs for more than 50 years. He loved his work and the social life of Montreal, entertaining often and travelling extensively with Mary Lou, to teach and for pleasure. They both loved the theatre and frequently acted in plays and musicals together. Following his first retirement, Granville returned to Nova Scotia with Mary Lou, where he acted as a consultant to local physicians and lived in semi-retirement in Bridgewater. Wishing to be closer to their children and grandchildren, Nick and Mary Lou moved from Bridgewater to Cobourg in 2000, where they were active participants in their church and community, including the Cobourg and District Historical Society. As well as contributing his medical knowledge, he was a generous philanthropist throughout his life, donating to many charities, universities and medical institutions. Following Mary Lou's untimely death in 2008, Nick moved into Delmanor Wynford, to be near his sister Mary. While at Delmanor, he was active in that community, entertaining his new circle of friends with his wonderful anecdotes, advice, opinions and unique brand of humor. Until a few months before his death, he regularly attended Fairlawn United Church, where his memorial service will be held in due course. Nick will be missed by his many friends and family in Liverpool, Wolfville, Montreal, Bridgewater, Cobourg, Toronto and elsewhere. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the staff at both Delmanor Wynford and Mosaic Home Care for the tremendous care they provided to our father in his final year of life.



