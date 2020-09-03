GRAYDON HARRISON August 29, 2020 Aged 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home in Sarnia after a short courageous struggle with melanoma cancer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol and sons Robert (Angela) of Toronto and Michael (Virginia) of Ottawa. He leaves his grandchildren Emma, Mitchell, Tommy, James and Charlie, and sister Myrna (Duane) and brother-in-law James. Graydon was raised in Ottawa and attended Glebe High School and then Carleton University. He graduated from Queen's University with a Chemical Engineering degree and played football for the 1956 Champion Golden Gaels. Graydon moved his family to Paris, France in the 1970's and later worked in Brussels and Switzerland. He loved France and immersed himself in the culture. He felt that his children benefited from their education in French schools and that experience stood them well when they returned to Canada. Graydon retired from BASF Canada in 1995 and spent many enjoyable years travelling the world with Carol. He especially loved his many winters in Palm Desert, CA with his family. Graydon was a 50 year member of Sarnia Golf Club, and a member of Sarnia Riding Club. He was an energetic Papa to his grandkids who adored him and an inspiration to his two sons. Due to COVID there will be no public service and a celebration of life will be arranged when circumstances allow. Cremation has taken place. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Joseph's Hospice (cheques only at the funeral home please). Arrangements entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca