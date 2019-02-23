GRAZIANO D'ANGELO 1939-2019 We are saddened to announce the passing of Graziano in his 80th year, on February 19, 2019. Graziano had a quiet personal faith, nurtured by his mother, Anna. When he acquired Pertussis as a child, his mother prayed to St. Francis. After surviving the often-fatal illness, in thanks, he was dressed as a Franciscan monk for a year. He often entertained us with stories of his childhood and youth in Italy. His family lived through the Nazi occupation of Central Italy a few miles from Ortona. They welcomed the Allies when liberated. Graziano immigrated to Toronto in 1955 and worked initially as a bookbinder, becoming a carpenter, and eventually a custom homebuilder. After his retirement, he returned to the work he loved as site supervisor for Lebovic Homes. He and his wife, Gabriella, built a cottage together and they spent many happy years enjoying special time with family and appreciating the beauty of Haliburton. Graziano's passions were food, music, and traveling to Italy. He was happiest with friends and family in Italy, showing us the country of his birth. Graziano received exemplary care from the doctors and nurses at the Toronto General Hospital, the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Toronto Grace Palliative Care Centre and the Ospedale San Liberatore in Atri, Italy. We thank these dedicated Professionals for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to COSA Canada (The Centre for Opera Studies and Appreciation, Dr. Darryl Edwards, Artistic Director) via CanadaHelps.org. COSA helps nurture young Canadian musicians by preparing them for a musical life. The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away... Job 1.There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens....Ecclesiastes 3. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019