GREGORY ANTONACCI 1952 - 2019 It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Greg on February 14, 2019, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. To the end Greg demonstrated a profound love of family, pets, music and politics. His humour and positive attitude was a joy to everyone around him. Greg was cherished and adored by his wife, Susan (Price); son, Gabriel and wife, Robin Calvert; daughter, Gia and her partner, Dale Goodman. Greg will join his father, Greg Sr., and mother, Angelina (Pupillo), and loved ones that have left before him. He will be sorely missed by his step-mother, Rita; sister, Gia and her husband, Nick (DeJulio); sisters-in-law, Karen and Kim and their husbands, Dave (Jakymyc) and Ian (Fox); and brother-in-law, Ian (Price) and his partner, Kathy. He is fondly remembered by his aunts, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and Johnny's Italiano Lunch Bunch. All of Greg's family and friends share an emptiness and heartbreak that will never disappear, but his love, kindness and humour will be in all our memories forever. Susan, Gabriel, Robin, Gia, and Dale would like to extend their deep gratitude and appreciation to GP, Dr. Stacy Champion: Sharon and Dr. Lecours, along with the rest of the palliative care team at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown, and The PEI Humane Society. In keeping with Greg's wishes, there will be no funeral, but a tour, celebrating his life. The first leg of the celebration of Greg's life including music and warm memories will take place at Hunter's Ale House, 2nd Floor at Night Cap in Charlottetown on February 24th from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The second leg of the tour will take place in Toronto - date to follow. www.belvederefh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019