GREG GALLOP October 1, 1966 - January 28, 2020 Greg passed away peacefully and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all whose hearts he touched. Greg is survived by his father Peter, siblings Linda, Christopher, Marie-Pierre, stepmother Marie-Paul, and lots of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. His beloved mother Vicky predeceased him. Greg was kind, caring, funny and smart. His sister Linda always said "he knew something about everything." Greg's diverse achievements included F&B Manager at Deerhurst Resort, VP Marketing at Gallop & Gallop Advertising, and his own business in aerial drone photography, specializing in real estate. He loved spending time in Muskoka at his grandparents McCausland's cottage and at "The Steps" in Beaumaris. Muskoka continued to be a favourite destination throughout his life where he made many lifelong memories. He also loved golf and skiing, and became a member of Donalda Golf Club in 1974 and Osler Bluff Ski Club in 1986 with his family. Creemore became another favourite destination, first at his dad's house in town that Greg affectionately named "The Shack", where he loved exploring in the barn. Later he began spending time with his mom at "The Farm", near Creemore. Although "The Farm" didn't have any horses, cows, chickens, or goats, there were lots of dogs, cats and many adventures with family and friends including fly fishing, skeet shooting, wagon rides, skiing, tobogganing behind snowmobiles and the occasional "cow tipping". His connection with Creemore became even deeper when Linda built her home beside the farm and Greg landed the job of running the lawn tractor over the six acres, and became Assistant Caretaker to the many birds, chipmunks and other wildlife. He fought his battle with cancer with great courage. A private family gathering will be held to honour Greg. The family gratefully thanks his many dedicated doctors and nurses for the excellent care they provided. If desired, Greg suggested donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation or the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020