You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gustavine PARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustavine Suzanne (de Bruyn Kops) PARKS


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gustavine Suzanne (de Bruyn Kops) PARKS Obituary
GUSTAVINE SUZANNE PARKS(Guusje) (née de Bruyn Kops) September 8, 1921 - April 15, 2020 Peacefully and without pain in Toronto from complications of the Coronavirus. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Parks. Loved by her children Susan (Roy Kuehl), Arthur (Mary), Moira (Ken Graham) and Stephen, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends worldwide who grieve her death. A funeral and celebration of Guusje's life will be scheduled for late summer provided social distancing has been lifted. The family thanks the staff at Hazelton Place Retirement Centre and Meighen Manor Long-Term Care Home for the excellent care Guusje received in the final years of her life. If desired, donations may be made to Rosedale United Church, Outreach Program, 159 Roxborough Drive, Toronto M4W 1X7 (416) 924-0725 Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gustavine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -