You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Guy KROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy J. KROFT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy J. KROFT Obituary
THE HONOURABLE GUY J. KROFT The Honourable Guy J. Kroft passed away on April 15, 2020. He will be deeply missed and remembered with love by his wife of 64 years, Hester (née Israels), children Jonathan (Cara), Debbie (Morley), David (Ellen) and Sarah (Jeff), 10 grandchildren, brother Richard (Hillaine), sister-in-law Renee (Milton) and many nieces, nephews friends and colleagues. After a successful and fulfilling career as a lawyer, Guy was appointed to the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench and subsequently elevated to the Court of Appeal, retiring in 2007. Guy was a proud Winnipegger, Manitoban and Canadian and recognized leader in the Winnipeg and Canadian general and Jewish communities. He will be remembered as a kind, courteous, fair and intelligent man at home, on the bench and in his community. Donations in Guy's memory can be made to the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre, 1 Falcon Ridge Drive, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1V9, tel. 204-586-9781 , the Guy and Hester Kroft fund at the Jewish Foundation of Winnipeg, 123 Doncaster Street, Suite C400, Winnipeg, MB, R3N 2B2, tel. 204-477-7525 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -