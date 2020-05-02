|
|
THE HONOURABLE GUY J. KROFT The Honourable Guy J. Kroft passed away on April 15, 2020. He will be deeply missed and remembered with love by his wife of 64 years, Hester (née Israels), children Jonathan (Cara), Debbie (Morley), David (Ellen) and Sarah (Jeff), 10 grandchildren, brother Richard (Hillaine), sister-in-law Renee (Milton) and many nieces, nephews friends and colleagues. After a successful and fulfilling career as a lawyer, Guy was appointed to the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench and subsequently elevated to the Court of Appeal, retiring in 2007. Guy was a proud Winnipegger, Manitoban and Canadian and recognized leader in the Winnipeg and Canadian general and Jewish communities. He will be remembered as a kind, courteous, fair and intelligent man at home, on the bench and in his community. Donations in Guy's memory can be made to the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre, 1 Falcon Ridge Drive, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1V9, tel. 204-586-9781 , the Guy and Hester Kroft fund at the Jewish Foundation of Winnipeg, 123 Doncaster Street, Suite C400, Winnipeg, MB, R3N 2B2, tel. 204-477-7525 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020