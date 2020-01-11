You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
309 Johnson Street
Kingston, ON K7L 1Y6
(613) 548-7973
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy WILLOUGHBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy WILLOUGHBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy WILLOUGHBY Obituary
GUY WILLOUGHBY Suddenly after a brief illness at Kingston General Hospital with family by his side on December 28, 2019. Beloved son of Carel and the late John Willoughby. Dear brother of Megan (Chris Macrae) and Michael. Proud uncle of Emma and Hugh Macrae. Guy was an avid gardener (Landscape Design, Fanshawe College), skilled woodworker and nature lover. Kind, steadfast and loyal, Guy was a wonderful caregiver of Carel. His family will miss him dearly. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Reid Funeral Home 613-548-7973. Online condolences at www.reidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -