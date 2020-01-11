|
GUY WILLOUGHBY Suddenly after a brief illness at Kingston General Hospital with family by his side on December 28, 2019. Beloved son of Carel and the late John Willoughby. Dear brother of Megan (Chris Macrae) and Michael. Proud uncle of Emma and Hugh Macrae. Guy was an avid gardener (Landscape Design, Fanshawe College), skilled woodworker and nature lover. Kind, steadfast and loyal, Guy was a wonderful caregiver of Carel. His family will miss him dearly. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Reid Funeral Home 613-548-7973. Online condolences at www.reidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020