GWEN HAWKE (née DeMont) Born in Amherst, Nova Scotia on April 4, 1925, Gwen passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Dunfield Retirement Residence in Toronto, on Saturday August 3, 2019. Predeceased in 1999 by her beloved husband Howard, Gwen will be fondly remembered by her children Laurien Trowell, Martha Shinkle (Lee), Charles Hawke (d), Gordon Hawke (Jane) and Kelly Baxter (Brian). Beloved Nana/Grandma to Malindi, Geoffrey, Jessica, David, Heather, Hillary, John, Stephen and Geoffrey and eight great grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by Casey and Bill Hooke. Gwen will be remembered by friends and family as fun loving, warm, generous, with a feisty spirit and great sense of style. She had a big heart and lived each day fully. She enjoyed golf, bridge, tennis, fitness, music and dancing, travel, driving her sporty cars, and always dressing to the nines. She was a long-time member of Rosedale Golf Club, CWSGA, the B&R Club, and the Monday Club. Gwen had a strong community of support during her last year. Her family is deeply grateful to Aida, Maybel, and Marie Joy from Home Instead for their loving care, ensuring that Gwen got the most out of each day and lived with dignity. Thanks also to the amazing nursing team on the 3rd floor, and to all the friends and staff who made the Dunfield a wonderful home for Gwen. There will be a private family service. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Gwen's Life at the Rosedale Golf Club, 1901 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto on Wednesday, August 21st, at 4:00 p.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gwen's name to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Avenue West, 16th Floor, Toronto, ON, M4R 1K8. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
