GWEN HICKEY 1928 - 2020 Gwen Hickey (née Cobham) died peacefully at home on October 14, 2020, at 92. Born September 20, 1928 in Toronto to Arthur and Camilla Cobham, and graduate of St. Mike's College at University of Toronto, her life was marked by resilience, humour and a no-nonsense spirit. Married to Frank Hickey, Gwen and Frank had 8 children with moves from Edmonton to Simcoe to Thornhill. Mom approached life with a grounded 'life's too short' attitude. She loved to travel with friends and winter in Florida. Mom volunteered for 20 years in Palliative Care at St Michael's Hospital and read the Globe and Mail cover to cover daily. She was an exceptional story teller of anecdotes from her life. Our friends loved to catch some of her spirited quick-witted stories. Central in Gwen's life were her children - Jennifer (Michael), Camilla (predeceased), Jan, Valerie, Francis (Sandrine), Teresa (Wayne), Laura, and John. Affectionately known as 'Nanny' to her grandkids, Meagan, Katie, Gillian, Stephanie, Amrita, Camila, Gregory, Marama, Claire, Tristan, and Jaden. Gwen will also be dearly missed by her siblings, Arthur, Alan, Camilla, Robert, and George. Her passing has left a large hole in our hearts. Online condolences and funeral service details are available at R.S Kane Funeral Home (www.rskne.ca
). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children Believe (childrenbelieve.ca
).