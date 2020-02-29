|
GWEN MOWBRAY November 17, 1926 - February 15, 2020 Born Marian Gwendolyn McFaulds in Guelph to James McFaulds and Irene Dodds. Her adored older brother Ronald died before his 18th birthday, and her beloved father (WW1 vet) became estranged from the family soon after and was not reunited with Gwen until shortly before his death. Gwen carried the sadness of these two early events throughout her life, but they could not diminish her vibrant personality and her plucky nature. Gwen was a mother of five, member and chair of the Pickering Library Board and Museum Board for over 25 years, member of the Durham Police Commision, volunteer with the liberal Party, bookstore owner, community volunteer and activist, traveller, and doting grandmother. Described as "fierce" in her later years, even alzheimers could not eliminate her stubbornness and generosity, and her determination to create a space of warmth and fairness around her. Gwen's husband and companion of 58 years, Milton, died in 2016. Much loved and remembered by her children, Anne Bremer (Dan Key), Ron (Francine Ouellette), Jane, Mary, Hugh, grandchildren Alex Mowbray (Brendan Willis), Erin Mowbray(Corey O'Handley), Chris Bremer (Joanna Bennett), Emily Bremer (Courtney London), Kate, Ben and Cole Mowbray, Ella Mowbray Chriske, Melissa Key (Matt Baldock), Michelle and Jordyn Key,and great- grandchildren Evangeline, Felix, Hewitt, Willa. Special thanks to Nina Adelyn Idul, Michelle King, all Gwen's friends at Sprint, and Dr. Mark Nowaczynski. In lieu of flowers, donations to House Calls would be appreciated (www.sprintseniorcare.org/donate. Specify House Calls). Please use [email protected] for messages or to leave us contact info so we can notify you of Gwen's celebration of life ceremony.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020