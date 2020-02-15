|
GWENDA BRADSHAW Gwenda Bradshaw died at home on February 9, 2020, age 96. She was born in Wales, where she lived until she immigrated to Canada in 1951. She married Tom Bradshaw at Lawrence Park Community Church in 1952. Together they lived in many parts of the world while Tom worked as an engineer on large projects for the Bechtel Corporation. Tom died of a heart attack in 1983 and Gwenda lost the love of her life. But Gwenda was strong and spirited and created a busy life on her own in Toronto. She made wonderful friends with whom she played bridge, ran a store, travelled and had fun. Gwenda was bright, witty, energetic, and always immaculately turned out. She laughed easily and often, and her smiles started at the corners of her eyes and then jumped to the corners of her mouth. She enjoyed a glass of wine, and could be appropriately irreverent. Those who met her were blessed by the pleasure of her company. Gwenda came to Canada with the Prichard family almost 70 years ago and she remained an important part of the lives of the three Prichard children, Jane, Robert and Sarah, their children and grandchildren. In addition to Tom, she was predeceased by her only child who died in infancy, her brother and her sister. She is survived by her nieces, Angela Davies and Janet McDonald, and her nephew, Robert Davies, all of the UK. Special thanks to her many wonderful and supportive friends, in particular Joyce Taylor. We are grateful for the care and compassion of Dr. Shaheeda Ahmed and her caregivers. In accordance with her wishes, Gwenda was cremated and her ashes will be spread near Tom's.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020