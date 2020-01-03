|
GWENDOLYN JOAN HEFFERNAN 1922 - 2019 Peacefully, on December 29, 2019. Gwen was predeceased by her loving husband, Joe, and her devoted son, James. She will be missed and remembered with love by her daughter, Anne. She was a woman of great intelligence. Gwen gave her time generously to serve the Toronto Community. She was loved and admired and will be affectionately remembered by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Gwen's life in Toronto at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020