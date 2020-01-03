You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Gwendolyn Joan HEFFERNAN

Gwendolyn Joan HEFFERNAN Obituary
GWENDOLYN JOAN HEFFERNAN 1922 - 2019 Peacefully, on December 29, 2019. Gwen was predeceased by her loving husband, Joe, and her devoted son, James. She will be missed and remembered with love by her daughter, Anne. She was a woman of great intelligence. Gwen gave her time generously to serve the Toronto Community. She was loved and admired and will be affectionately remembered by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Gwen's life in Toronto at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020
