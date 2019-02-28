Resources More Obituaries for Gwendolyn MILTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gwendolyn MILTON

GWENDOLYN M. MILTON September 15, 1925 - February 9, 2019 Gwen M. Milton BSc (UBC, Hons. Chemistry), MA (UC Berkeley, Chemistry), PhD (Waterloo, Earth Sciences), born and raised in Victoria, BC, youngest daughter of the Late Edna (McIntyre) and Forrest L. Shaw, sister to the late Dorothy Baragar. One of Deep River's most active citizens, Gwen arrived February 1951 at the Chalk River train station in the dead of a cold winter night to be driven in a big green bus to the 'Staff Hotel', and shortly joined the executive of the Staff Hotel club and subsequently became a leader of many community groups over the next 60 years. She began work under W.E. Willy Grummitt in a make-shift low background lab in Deep River, where they did analysis of filters that made it possible to determine the contents of the initial Russian atomic bombs, however since the work was so secret she was not allowed to read the final report. Later they developed techniques for measuring low level radioactivity in the environment that was a result of the American and Russian weapons testing. This included developing a method for measuring Strontium in milk that was used worldwide for many years. Gwen loved music and theatre. Gwen was also passionate about Deep River. She was a strong believer in giving back to the country and town that had given her so much. With Bill Cross and John Steljes she arranged to acquire and rebuild the Steinway grand piano that now resides at the Child's Auditorium. Her experience with Community Concerts in the 50s and 60s convinced Gwen that there was a place for professional entertainment. Gwen worked with Norma Yeatman to initiate THEOP and the first season that included double bills of the Huggins Family and Les Feux-Follets was wildly successful. In 2001 Gwen founded the Deep River and District Community Foundation and led it for ten years. One of the Foundation's initial projects was the video 'Deep River - Where else would you rather live', a sentiment often expressed by Gwen. To date the Foundation has raised nearly $1M and donated over 1/3 of a million dollars to local charities. With the foundation in good hands she went on to set up the Environmental Support Group Charity, which is responsible for projects such as the exercise equipment at Hill Park; one of its latest projects is extending the riverfront path to Pump House Park. Gwen was also active in the Deep River Science Academy and mentored a number of Academy students. In her late 50s Gwen returned to school, obtaining her PhD in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo in 1985, after which she returned to AECL in Chalk River on a Fellowship. While there Gwen measured extremely low levels of alpha emitters in samples of acrylic to ensure that the acrylic vessel in Sudbury Neutrino Observatory (SNO) did not contribute to the background in neutrino measurements. After that Gwen prepared samples for the Accelerator Mass Spectrometry group at AECL, particularly to determine levels of Clorine36 in the environment. A trip down the SNO mineshaft was a highlight, as was being a member of the SNO Collaboration that received the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in 2016. Gwen was passionate about her family. Husband (Doug) of over 65 years, children Bruce (Brenda Waechter) Vancouver, Leslie (John Higgins) Ottawa, Neil (Randi Karstad) Ottawa, and Tia Thunder Bay. Grandchildren: Shawn and Jacqui Higgins, Tuva and Hedda Karstad and Sandy, Mackenzie, and Benjamin Milton. Gwen did not find life easy after suffering a serious stroke in March 2012, but she never lost her civic commitment and love of Deep River and family. Gwen's curiosity, enthusiasm, perseverance, and commitment to community will be sorely missed. At Gwen's request, a celebration of her life will be held at her home in Deep River when her garden has come back to life this Spring. In memoriam, donations to the Deep River and District Community Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019