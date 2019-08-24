|
GWYNETH MENNA WEESE January 14, 1948 - August 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Gwyneth "Menna" Weese after a year-long battle with cancer. She passed away on August 9th, at Toronto General Hospital. She is survived by Bob, her loving husband of 50 years; by her sons, Bryn (Jill) and Dylan (Allison); and her 8-year-old twin grandsons, Kevin and Morgan. Being a grandmother ("Mamgu") was a highlight of her life in recent years - she was always on the lookout for toys or books. She is also survived by family in Wales - cousin Ann, who was like a sister; Ann's husband, Terry; and their children and grandchildren. Menna had close friends in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe. She will be greatly missed by many. Menna was born in Carmarthen, South Wales, on January 14, 1948, and raised in Betws, Ammanford. The only child of Wynford and Margaret Jones, she was a stellar student. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wales in Aberystwyth, where she and Bob fell in love. She then studied at the prestigious Royal Institution of Great Britain and received her PhD in Chemistry from the University of London. Menna moved to Canada with Bob in 1972 and enjoyed a successful career as a University lecturer and, later, a senior official in the Saskatchewan, federal, and Ontario governments, mainly in the field of environmental management. In addition to her working life, Menna was very active with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra Volunteer Committee and the residents' association on Baptiste Lake, where she loved spending summers and entertaining at the family cottage. All who met Menna knew she was a force of nature. Intelligent, capable, confident, lively, and generous, Menna relished social and political debate. A prolific reader, she also loved symphonic music, theatre, and art. In recent years, she and Bob traveled to some of the world's most interesting places. Menna was very proud of her Welsh roots and returned almost yearly to her hometown. She was fluent in Welsh and loved listening to Welsh singers and choirs. Cremation has taken place, with a private family service at Turner and Porter's Yorke Chapel in Bloor West Village. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Boulevard Club, 1491 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto, on Monday, September 30, 2 - 5 p.m. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for and supported Menna through these many difficult months at St. Joseph's, Toronto Western, Princess Margaret, Bridgepoint and Toronto General hospitals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or a charity of your choice. Rest in peace. Tawel orffwys.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019