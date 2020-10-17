I am deeply saddened to read that my old friend Blane is gone. I met him first at Whitney School in grade one. By grade two on his 7th. birthday I fell in love with him after he held my hand during a Cowboys and Indians movie his Dad was showing on his birthday and I was so scared. We shared a lot of growing up adventures at Whitney and later T.C.S just learning how to live as best we could as life placed both good and difficult challenges along our way. Even though I have not seen him for years I have thought of him often. I send my most profound sympathy to all his family especially to Billie and Bev as I so remember them well from years on Whitehall and later in Moore Park. Rest in Peace my dear Blane. Cathy (Buffam) Campbell

M. Catherine Campbell

