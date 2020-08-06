|
H. BRUCE SCHROEDER H. Bruce Schroeder PhD of Stouffville, ON, in his 88th year, died peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on July 28, 2020. He was a professor of Archaeology at the University of Toronto at Scarborough. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, and raised in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania Bruce attended Penn State. He served in the Army reserve and upon graduation he was a lieutenant stationed in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey and Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island. He received his PhD from Columbia with the tremendous support from his love of his life Helen. They were married for more than 50 years. Bruce's journeys took him to the Middle East for many years for "digs" where he and his mentor Dr. Seleki would have many discoveries in the ancient civilizations. In the latter years after the closing of the Middle East, Bruce enjoyed the great outdoors. There were many days where you could find him taking a walk amongst his trees on his property. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dagmar; his nieces, Kyra, Kirsten, Joselyn; and his nephews, Keith and Tony. In the latter years of his life after Helen, Bruce was lovingly taken care of by Jodi Hill, Julie Mc Leod and the Sunrise Senior Living community. In memory of Bruce, please go out and enjoy nature. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020