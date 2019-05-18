H. DONALD GUTHRIE QC, LSM Died after a long illness, aged 90. Survived by Ann, his wife of 65 years; his children, Gay, Barbara (Jason Stewart) and Neil; and grandsons, Geoffrey (Emily) and Hugh (Sophia). Donald was a distinguished fourth-generation lawyer and a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church in Canada. He was a member of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada, following the long tradition of political involvement established by his great-grandfather Donald Guthrie, his grandfather the Hon. Hugh Guthrie and his father Donald Guthrie. He served on many boards, including the Royal Ontario Museum, the Canada Council and Canadian National Railway Company, and was proud of his long professional association with the University of Toronto. Donald enjoyed time spent at his family's country property, where he was able to indulge his love of birding and interest in nature and conservation. He will be greatly missed. Funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd at St. Andrew's Church, King & Simcoe Streets, Toronto, and afterwards at the University Club. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019