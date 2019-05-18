You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Church
King & Simcoe Streets
Toronto, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for H. GUTHRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Donald GUTHRIE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

H. Donald GUTHRIE Obituary
H. DONALD GUTHRIE QC, LSM Died after a long illness, aged 90. Survived by Ann, his wife of 65 years; his children, Gay, Barbara (Jason Stewart) and Neil; and grandsons, Geoffrey (Emily) and Hugh (Sophia). Donald was a distinguished fourth-generation lawyer and a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church in Canada. He was a member of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada, following the long tradition of political involvement established by his great-grandfather Donald Guthrie, his grandfather the Hon. Hugh Guthrie and his father Donald Guthrie. He served on many boards, including the Royal Ontario Museum, the Canada Council and Canadian National Railway Company, and was proud of his long professional association with the University of Toronto. Donald enjoyed time spent at his family's country property, where he was able to indulge his love of birding and interest in nature and conservation. He will be greatly missed. Funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd at St. Andrew's Church, King & Simcoe Streets, Toronto, and afterwards at the University Club.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.