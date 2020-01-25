You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
H. FAE WATTS (Skirrow) Passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wesley Watts. Loving mother of Virginia and son-in-law Gregory Aljoe. Survived also by her sister Aileen Shalay (Stan), brother Gerald Skirrow (Judy), and sister-in-law Phyllis Dale. Many heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of James Street Retirement Home in Bracebridge where Fae spent the last few years of her life. Without their tireless care, her wish to stay in her "home" would not have been possible. Interment will take place in the spring at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages of Condolences can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
